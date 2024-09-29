‘There ain’t a dry house down here’: Residents react to damage caused by floodwater in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday for many who live along the Catawba River in Mecklenburg County.

That’s after the utility had to open the Cowans Ford Dam to ease pressure on Lake Norman -- prompting officials to send out warnings.

A video from Chopper Nine Sunday shows some of the damage caused by floodwater in the Riverside Drive area.

Channel Nine’s Glenn Counts went to the area to see if anyone had returned to their homes. Saturday night, everyone evacuated as water poured over the Mountain Island Lake dam.

Some homes were swept off their foundations, which is a total loss.

Tyler Lambert has lived on this street for 7 years and while his home is still standing -- he tells us he and his family have lost everything.

“There ain’t a dry house down here,” Lambert said.

If you travel about a block to a block and a half down the road it’s blocked by rushing water. Residents who spoke with Channel 9 say that 2019 had been the worst flood they had ever seen and this one tops it.

There is no question the road to recovery is going to be long and difficult.

