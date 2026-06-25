Residents sign petition against new data center in Hildebran

HILDEBRAN, N.C. — Dozens of people signed a petition at Happy Day Grocery opposing a data center in Hildebran. The town manager confirmed that Digi Power X bought two tracks of land in Cline Industrial Park next to a Duke Energy substation.

The company posted on Facebook earlier this year, “As demand for Al-compute accelerates globally, access to power and efficient infrastructure has become more critical than ever. At Digi Power X, we are building to meet that demand — combining energy assets with next-generation data center solutions.”

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty is reaching out to the company about its plans here.

The mayor said the town passed ordinances earlier this year addressing noise levels.

Hear from the mayor and those opposed to the data center starting at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

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