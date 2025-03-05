Public urged to lock doors as deputies search for DMV robbery suspect in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect who ran after an armed robbery at the DMV on Wednesday morning.

Drone and bloodhound units were dispatched to search the area of Belt Road near the Arby’s in Chester.

The suspect is a male with a goatee wearing a black hoodie.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure all doors and vehicles and notify 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in an X post.

There have been no injuries reported.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

