Belmont man confesses to setting brush fires in woods

BELMONT, N.C. — Forestry investigators say a Belmont man confessed to setting two brush fires and attempting to set a third.

Thomas Cline’s parents appeared in court with him Friday afternoon. They said they were hoping to get him out of jail and get him help.

Prosecutors told the judge a fire set in the woods off of South New Hope Road could have spread to nearby homes.

The fires grew to 5 and 11 acres before forestry and firefighters were able to put them out.

Prosecutors said they fear he will try again if he gets out. His bond is set at 85 thousand dollars.

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