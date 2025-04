WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Residents can voice their concerns on Monday night about a proposed development in Weddington.

Toll Brothers wants to build more than 60 houses, but residents are worried about erosion, stormwater, sewage, and a bald eagle nest.

The public hearing starts at 7 p.m. at Weddington High School.

