Residents to voice opposition to Birkdale Village expansion at Huntersville meeting

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Residents opposed to the Birkdale Village Expansion Project are expected to voice their concerns at the Huntersville Town Commission meeting.

The proposed expansion includes plans for a hotel, office space, retail outlets, apartments, and a parking deck, which have received mixed feedback from the community.

Although the expansion project is not on the official agenda for the meeting, it is anticipated to be a topic during the public comment section.

