RESOURCES: Shelters, closures, power outages and what to know during ice storm

CHARLOTTE — As an impactful ice storm bears down on the Carolinas, there is help available for those who need it in case of emergencies.

Shelter Information

Counties in the Carolinas are opening warming shelters for those who need a safe place to stay.

Mecklenburg County - For Men: Roof Above provides shelter for men and expanded capacity at its shelter locations. Men may arrive at Roof Above at 3410 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. For Women and Families: The Salvation Army provides shelter for women and families with expanded capacity at its shelter location. Women and families may arrive at the shelter at 534 Spratt Street, Charlotte between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Alexander County - Open at 9 a.m. Sunday in the JV gymnasium at Alexander Central High School, 223 School Dr., Taylorsville.

Anson County- 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wadesboro Primary School, 1542 US Highway 52 South.

Ashe County - Ashe County High School opening 10 a.m. Saturday.

Burke County - Collett Street Recreation Center, 300 Collett Street in Morganton, NC.

Chester County- Chester Middle School, 1014 McCandless Road Chester, SC 29706| Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn Street Great Falls, SC 29055.

Catawba County - The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory is opening, for information call 828-322-8061.

First United Methodist Church of Newton at 300 N. Main Ave

Statesville - Officials are currently working with the Salvation Army located at 1361 Caldwell Street.

Gaston County - Unity Baptist Church at 482 N. Myrtle School Road at 8 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Union County - Monroe Middle School: 601 E. Sunset Drive, Monroe, NC 28112

Rowan County - 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly at 217 N. Long Street in Salisbury.

School and Business Closings

Churches have already announced closures and cancellations of service for Sunday morning, and we’re keeping close watch on school districts across the Carolinas for their plans on Monday.

Power Outages and Downed Trees

Duke Energy and power providers in North Carolina have crews staged throughout the area to respond to power outages.

To report outages or downed lines:

In Charlotte, dial 311 to report a downed tree.

Duke Energy - Call 1-800-769-3766 or text OUT to 57801

Blue Ridge Electric Co-Op - Call 888-258-3743

Dominion Energy - Call 866-366-4357

EnergyUnited - Call 800-386-4833

Statesville residents - Call 704-878-3479

York Electric Cooperative - Call 866-374-1234

Union County - Call 800-794-4423

