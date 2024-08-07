Restaurant, brewery closures stacking up this summer

CHARLOTTE — A recent string of Charlotte restaurant closures continued into July.

Two SouthPark restaurants — Harper’s Restaurant at Sharon Corners Shopping Center and The Fox & Falcon by David Burke at Sharon Square — both closed for good last month. Harper’s is set to be razed and replaced by a Chase Bank branch , while chef Burke told CBJ in July that The Fox & Falcon never got off the ground. Harper’s had been in business for 37 years. The Fox & Falcon was open for less than a year.

Another Charlotte restaurant to call it quits in July was littleSpoon in Myers Park . That eatery, one of the first in Charlotte to offer brunch, had been open for 10 years.

It wasn’t just restaurants that closed last month — a couple of breweries did as well. Devil’s Logic Brewing in the midtown area and Frothy Beard in South End’s Gold District both shuttered in late July.

In other moves, popular South End nightclub Lost & Found has closed for a full makeover and rebrand, and the Pub at Gateway is relocating a block away from its current uptown location after 17 years.

Despite the closures, Charlotte welcomed several new establishments to its dining scene in July.

For a closer look at last month’s industry news, check out CBJ’s latest installment of Restaurant Bites here.

