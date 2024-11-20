Restaurant eyes South End

CHARLOTTE — It appears Bartaco is expanding its footprint to South End.

A city of Charlotte filing names the Arlington, Virginia-based concept as a potential tenant for 2000 South Blvd. That’s the address for Atherton Mill, owned by Edens, a national real estate developer and operator with offices in Columbia, South Carolina.

The brief project description in the filing simply states “Bartaco South End” and “covered patio.”

A representative for Bartaco declined to comment today. Edens and Land Design — listed as contacts for the project — did not reply to a request for comment.

Two Edens’ developments — Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia, and City Vista in Washington, D.C. — also list Bartaco as a tenant.

