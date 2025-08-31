Restaurant favorite makes return in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — It’s official. Soul Gastrolounge is back after a nearly three-year absence.

The culinary hot spot’s new home is at 4110 Raleigh Avenue in NoDa. That’s part of The Pass, a 260,000-square-foot, mixed-use development by Third & Urban with office, retail and upscale multifamily. It’s just steps away from the Sugar Creek Station on the Lynx Blue Line.

“Walking into the new Soul should feel like seeing an old friend you haven’t seen in years but instantly pick back up with,” says Andy Kastanas, managing partner.

He and wife Lesa — staples in Charlotte’s hospitality community for ventures such as Their Mythos, Cosmos, The Diamond and CLTCH — opened Soul in Plaza Midwood in 2009.

The concept established itself as a culinary favorite during its roughly 13-year run. It was displaced from that Plaza Midwood spot in August 2022 after facing a steep rent increase and the potential sale of its home at the corner of Pecan and Central avenues.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH: ‘All we have’: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

‘All we have’: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

©2025 Cox Media Group