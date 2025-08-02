The NoDa Bizarre returns to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — A one-day festival returns to Charlotte to revive the create spirit of NoDa’s All Arts Market.

This Saturday, the Johnston YMCA will host an all-arts festival that celebrates creativity and community with over 75 local vendors and live performances.

Organized by the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association’s NoDaRioty committee, the festival is a modern revival of the All Arts Market, featuring a diverse range of artistic expressions and activities.

The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., transforming the YMCA lawn into a vibrant hub of artistic activity. Visitors can enjoy performances by local musicians such as Maggie Lowe, Greg Steinfeld, and Ellie Morgan while exploring handmade goods and original art.

In addition to the adult artists, 10 youth artists will showcase their talents, adding a fresh perspective to the event. A silent auction, in partnership with Charlotte Studio Artists, will offer unique pieces from over 10 local artists, with proceeds supporting the arts community.

Food vendors such as Chutney Cat, King of Pops, and VJ’s Chicken Inasal will provide a variety of culinary delights, ensuring attendees have plenty of options. Divine Barrel Brewing will offer nonalcoholic handmade sodas and seltzers crafted specifically for the festival.

A raffle featuring prizes from more than 15 local NoDa businesses will also be part of the festivities, encouraging visitors to engage with the neighborhood’s vibrant business community. Attendees are encouraged to explore NoDa’s brick-and-mortar shops, bars, and galleries.

If you missed this weekend’s event, there’s no need to worry. A NoDa Bizarre Holiday Market is coming this December with NoDa Church’s tree lighting ceremony.

