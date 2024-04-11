Restaurant group debuts latest venture

CHARLOTTE — Maíz Agua Sal welcomed its first diners on Thursday. The authentic Mexican tortilleria and agave bar, called MAS for short, opened its doors for breakfast service at 8 a.m.

The 5,000-square-foot establishment is at 1018 Jay St., Suite 110. It is part of the Lower Tuck mixed-use development off Tuckaseegee and Thrift roads.

MAS is centered around scratch-made tortillas, artisanal Mexican food and an extensive agave spirits program. It’s the latest restaurant for ARDR Hospitality Group, co-founded by Alyson Davis and husband Dan Davis. The group operates Craft Tasting Room, Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails, and The Green Room.

MAS — named for the cornmeal, water and salt used to make fresh tortillas — is more than two years in the making.

