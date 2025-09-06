Restaurant owner speaks out after string of south Charlotte break-ins

CHARLOTTE — Two well-known shopping centers in the Charlotte area have been targeted by smash-and-grab artists.

Security video from Dolce Lusso, which is located in the Park Road Shopping Center, shows several suspects breaking into the shop. At least three other businesses were also broken into at that shopping center.

The night before, several shops were broken into at Ballantyne Village including Crispy Banh Mi, a Vietnamese restaurant.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts caught up with the owner of the restaurant who said he’s angry and frustrated.

“It slow us down and make people around there customers scared,” said Trung Do. “A lot of people just really scared and worried what’s gonna happen down there because usually that area is pretty safe.”

Police have not said anything about the break-ins. We are asking if they are connected.

