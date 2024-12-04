Restaurant sets opening for Uptown location

CHARLOTTE — Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar is targeting a Jan. 9 opening in uptown Charlotte.

The neighborhood taqueria will be part of Duke Energy Plaza. It is at the corner of College Street and East Brooklyn Village Boulevard.

The nearly 3,100-square-foot restaurant hopes to secure its certificate of occupancy next week, says Manny Flores, founder of Que Hospitality Group.

That 54-seat establishment will offer counter service for the dining room and also has a full-service bar. The location will have a waiting area for pickup and delivery as well as bar seating.

It is the second location for the brand, following one in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood, which opened in 2022.

