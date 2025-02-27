Restaurant’s $1M revamp getting underway after delay

CHARLOTTE — The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar is pushing forward with a nearly $1 million renovation in SouthPark.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant initially announced plans to revamp that space last summer but ran into delays. Now, work is slated to begin March 31 and last roughly four weeks. The restaurant will remain open during construction.

“We’re literally going to split the restaurant in half,” says Alan Springate. “It will be done in a way that most guests won’t feel it.”

Read more about what to expect on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Pickle from a McDonald’s burger was slapped on a gallery’s ceiling is art and yours for $6,200

Pickle from a McDonald’s burger was slapped on a gallery’s ceiling is art and yours for $6,200 The pickle is being promoted as a piece of art at the Auckland’s Michael Lett Gallery in New Zealand, according to reports. (NCD)

















©2025 Cox Media Group