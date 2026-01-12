Retail to return to former Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Once vacant, the former Eastland Mall site is currently undergoing a transformation that will bring amateur sports, a park, housing and once again businesses.

The Charlotte City Council is voting Monday night to enter into lease agreements with the first four retail tenants of Eastland Yards, including coffee shop Higher Grounds, ice cream shop Artisen Gelato, dance studio Rumbao Latin Dance Company and salon Suites by Alvaranga.

Manolo Betancur, owner of Artisen Gelato and Higher Grounds, is excited about the opportunity.

“This is a wonderful opportunity where we are showing how the city, private corporations and small businesses can work together and support each other,” he said.

The City Council entered into a master lease with the developer, Crosland Southeast, and is subleasing retail spaces at discounted rates so small businesses will benefit.

“Charlotte is becoming very tough for a small business to survive because rents are very expensive,” he said. “These are new opportunities are going to help me expand my businesses.”

The city of Charlotte’s master lease with the developer is for $39.70 per square foot annually. The Higher Grounds Coffee Shop will pay $22 per square foot each year in rent. That saves about $18,000.

The city still has about 8,000 square feet left to rent. Councilman JD Arias represents the area, and this is the momentum the city needs for Eastland Yards

“We had an economic incubator monster, which was Eastland Mall from 1975 to 2010 and then after that, it was largely deserted,” he said. “It really extracted all of the economic activity and vibrancy that east Charlotte had felt. So, bringing in these four small businesses to sublease property on Eastland yards is a huge accomplishment.”

Councilman Arias says Higher Grounds will be District 5’s first locally owned coffee shop. Betancur says Higher Grounds is a partnership with Myers Park United Methodist Church and profits go back into the community.

VIDEO: County breaks ground on Eastland Park in east Charlotte

County breaks ground on Eastland Park in east Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group