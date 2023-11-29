Retired Chesterfield County bloodhound Lillie passes away

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A retired bloodhound with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has died.

The department announced the death of bloodhound Lillie Monday night.

At the time of her death, Lillie was living with Deputy Jared Carroll and his family.

Deputies said Lillie came to the department from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office in August 2017.

Lillie was a part of several cases, including tracking suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle and helping in the apprehension of four juveniles who ran away from Camp Bennettsville in Marlboro County, according to deputies.

Sheriff Cambo Streater said he was thankful for Lillie’s years of service to Chesterfield County.

