Retired Monroe police chief, city’s first Black chief, dies at 83

MONROE, N.C. — A retired Monroe Police Department chief died Wednesday at the age of 83, the department said.

Monroe police announced Chief James F. Sutton’s passing in a Facebook post.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and we ask you to keep Chief Sutton’s family and friends in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time,” the post reads.

Sutton was the first Black police chief in Monroe.

He was hired as a patrol officer with the Monroe Public Safety Department in 1967, officials said. He arrived at the department after serving in the U.S. Army.

During his years with the department, Sutton was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and, in September 1996, he was named the chief of public safety.

The city called Sutton “a trailblazer and pillar in our community for decades.”

The police department said no funeral arrangements have been made to share at this time.

