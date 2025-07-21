‘Rewarding’: Charlotte Fire Department searching for new hires

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department says it’s looking for more people willing to suit up and join the fight.

Through attrition of retirement and adding new stations, there is a shortage of workers in the city.

The department needs to hire 150 to 200 new firefighters.

“We can’t throw the money at you like the private industry, but the private industry will not provide you with the rewarding career like working with Charlotte Fire will,” Battalion Chief John Lipcak said.

Channel 9’s Damany Lewis wanted a better idea of what it takes to join the squad, so with the help of Charlotte Fire Captain Grant Thomas, he was put to the test.

Anyone hoping to become a Charlotte firefighter has to pass what’s known as the Firefighter Physical Agility Test, or FPAT.

Lipcak said he remembers when he took his test 18 years ago.

“It sets a baseline that you are physically fit and ready to go into the academy,” he said.

The test includes 10 stations that simulate firefighting and assess the most challenging physical requirements for the job. All stations must be completed in eight minutes, and there’s no running allowed.

Lewis donned a 50-pound vest to simulate the weight of the gear, swung a sledge hammer to emulate breaking down a wall, pulled weights and climbed a ladder for the test.

He finished in just over 6 minutes and 30 seconds -- a passing grade.

“This is something you have to be physically fit to do,” he said.

Now firefighters are hoping others will take a deep breath, step up to the challenge, and embrace what they say is a life-changing career.

“At the end of your career, you will be able to say I helped somebody,” Thomas said.

