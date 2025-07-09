Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC reach deal to boost emergency response services

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department has reached an agreement with MEDIC to improve emergency medical services in Mecklenburg County.

The agreement includes faster response times, increased staffing of EMTs and paramedics, and expansion of MEDIC’s ambulance fleet.

It aims to reduce the fire department’s involvement in low-acuity and first responder-only calls, allowing fire trucks to focus on high-priority emergencies.

“This is a step in the right direction. But more must be done to fix a system that has not kept pace with Charlotte’s growth,” said Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson.

The Charlotte Fire Department has long advocated for meaningful changes to better serve the rapidly growing city. The new operational framework with MEDIC is structured to support accountability and continuous system evaluation.

The agreement automatically renews every 90 days unless a material breach occurs or both parties agree to changes. This structure is intended to maintain continuity of care and support measurable progress in EMS services.

