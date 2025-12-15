Local

Rezoning filed for 385 acres south of Charlotte airport

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A Google image of the proposed rezoning put for by the city of Charlotte and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The city is proposing changing the circled area from residential use to industrial.
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport may be taking its first steps towards creating a new industrial park near Steele Creek.

City leaders filed a rezoning request last week to allow 385 acres south of the airport for manufacturing and industrial.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the city owns the airport, and the land is zoned for residential.

However, it has not been made clear what the airport wants to do with it.

