Rezoning filed for 385 acres south of Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport may be taking its first steps towards creating a new industrial park near Steele Creek.

City leaders filed a rezoning request last week to allow 385 acres south of the airport for manufacturing and industrial.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the city owns the airport, and the land is zoned for residential.

However, it has not been made clear what the airport wants to do with it.

VIDEO: Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the the airport, here’s why:

Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the the airport, here’s why:

©2025 Cox Media Group