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Richmond County authorities capture kidnapping suspect; victim safe

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Richmond County authorities capture kidnapping suspect; victim safe
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A kidnapping suspect has been apprehended in Richmond County, authorities report. Kendrick Terry, accused of abducting a 23-year-old woman in Cheraw, was arrested Wednesday and transported to Chesterfield County to face charges. The victim was located safely earlier this week.

ALSO READ: Chesterfield County woman found safe; suspected kidnapper still on the run

Richmond County deputies located Terry in the Dobbins Heights area on Wednesday. Following his arrest, authorities transported him back to Chesterfield County to face formal charges related to the incident.

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