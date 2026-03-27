Richmond County authorities capture kidnapping suspect; victim safe

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A kidnapping suspect has been apprehended in Richmond County, authorities report. Kendrick Terry, accused of abducting a 23-year-old woman in Cheraw, was arrested Wednesday and transported to Chesterfield County to face charges. The victim was located safely earlier this week.

Richmond County deputies located Terry in the Dobbins Heights area on Wednesday. Following his arrest, authorities transported him back to Chesterfield County to face formal charges related to the incident.

VIDEO: Man arrested for kidnapping 3 girls after they escaped psychiatric facility

Man arrested for kidnapping 3 girls after they escaped psychiatric facility

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