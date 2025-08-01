Richmond County deputies shoot armed chase suspect, sheriff says

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Richmond County deputies were involved in a shooting north of Ellerbe on Thursday evening after a wanted criminal attempted to evade arrest.

The incident began when deputies received an alert about a wanted suspect.

When officers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, they took off, leading to a chase that ended on Highway 220 Business.

During the encounter, the suspect pulled out a gun, prompting deputies to shoot the suspect.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect was transported to a trauma center by First Health EMS.

The condition of the suspect remains unknown at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available.

As the investigation continues, authorities, including the SBI, are working to gather more information about the incident and the suspect involved.

