Teen charged in deadly shooting of Richmond County junior firefighter

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a junior firefighter in Richmond County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Richmond Senior High School student shot and killed 16-year-old Gabriel Ennis.

The incident occurred last month at home on Wallace Road in the Ellerbe Community.

Deputies said the teen eventually turned himself in and is being held without bond.

The motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined.

