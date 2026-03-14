Richmond County FedEx driver arrested after packages go missing

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A Raeford man was arrested on March 5 following a multiyear investigation into stolen packages allegedly taken while he was employed as a FedEx driver.

Tyrone Davarius Hawkins, 24, turned himself in to authorities after investigators linked him to missing deliveries from 2024.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that Hawkins was charged with larceny of a firearm, obtaining property by false pretense, uttering forged instruments and misdemeanor larceny. The Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit began investigating the case after victims reported receiving delivery notifications for items that were never physically received.

The investigation into Hawkins began after a victim reported a missing package in 2024, authorities said. According to investigators, Hawkins was operating a FedEx vehicle on Sept. 10, 2024, when he arrived at a property at approximately 11:58 a.m., though he did not exit the vehicle. The victim, who was at work at the time, received a notification stating the package had been delivered and signed for despite not being present.

A second incident occurred on Oct. 1, 2024, involving a firearm scheduled for delivery to a local pawn shop. Video footage showed Hawkins stopping a FedEx truck beside the shop at 12:05 p.m. and remaining stationary for one minute before leaving the area. A delivery notification for the firearm was issued to the pawn shop at 12:06 p.m., even though the item was not delivered.

Following a review of the evidence, the Financial Crimes Unit said it issued arrest warrants for Hawkins in 2025. He turned himself in to authorities on March 5 and was booked into the Richmond County Jail. Hawkins was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said that bond amounts are set by judicial officials, such as a judge or magistrate, under North Carolina law. Law enforcement agencies do not determine these amounts, which are based on several factors under state statutes.

Hawkins is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

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