Ring shuts down doorbell camera video-sharing program used by police

NEW YORK — Amazon-owned Ring is shutting down a video-sharing program that’s popular with law enforcement, the Associated Press reports.

In a blog post, the company said agencies will no longer be able to use the “Request for Assistance” tool to ask for doorbell camera video from users on Ring’s Neighbors app. Instead, they’ll have to submit a formal request to the company.

The change goes into effect this week.

Supporters say the sharing program helps shed light on crime and serves as a digital form of a neighborhood watch.

However, privacy watchdogs have frequently voiced their concerns about the relationship between Ring and law enforcement agencies, saying it can lead to a state of constant surveillance and an uptick in racial profiling.

Ring has not shared why they are making the change.

(WATCH BELOW: Ring camera captures Asheville man, bear giving each other a scare)

Ring camera captures Asheville man, bear giving each other a scare

©2024 Cox Media Group