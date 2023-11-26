Rise in respiratory virus symptoms sends more people to the ER

CHARLOTTE — Emergency rooms in North Carolina are seeing more patients with respiratory virus symptoms.

New data showed that nearly 10% of all emergency room patients in the last week had respiratory virus symptoms.

Channel 9 news spoke with a family doctor at Novant Health about how you can avoid getting sick. She recommends the following:

Get vaccinated against the flu, COVID-19, and RSV

Use a “HEPA” filter if you’re gathering with large crowds indoors

Wash your hands frequently

“As it’s getting colder, most of us are kind of spending more time indoors, and as we do that, the amount of cold viruses around start kind of ticking up,” Family Medicine Physician at Novant Health, Onyinye Igbokwe said.

Doctors also recommend you sanitize surfaces regularly and take vitamins.

