Risks of nonstick pans and what to swap to avoid forever chemicals

CHARLOTTE — Before you cook your next meal, take a closer look at that nonstick pan. Some coatings may contain chemicals that raise concerns for you, your family, and the environment. Consumer Reports reveals which pans you may want to replace with tips to find safer options.

In addition to testing the durability of the pan, Consumer Report’s experts took a look at what those coatings are made of. When it comes to nonstick cookware, a little wear and tear might be a deal breaker, says Consumer Reports.

Some nonstick coatings are made with Teflon, also known as PTFE, which is one member of a group of chemicals called PFAS. Some of these chemicals can linger for years in our bodies or in the environment and have been associated with a number of health concerns.

Before you break up with your nonstick pans, CR says you’re unlikely to be exposed to significant levels of PFAS if your pans are in good condition, which means no deep scratches or chips.

If your current cookware has seen better days, and if nonstick is non-negotiable, CR says there are plenty of safer options. You can consider cookware made with ceramic coating. Enameled cast iron allows you to cook directly on the stovetop, transfer to the oven, and then serve at the table.

If non-stick isn’t a top priority, CR says stainless steel and cast-iron are also solid options that, with proper care, can last a lifetime. To keep them for the long haul, avoid using metal utensils or harsh detergents on them. Instead, go for wooden or silicone tools and a milder dishwashing detergent, never scouring powder.

Regardless of the coating you choose, your nonstick pan will deteriorate over time. To save your pans and some money, watch this video on how to clean and care for all your nonstick cookware.

