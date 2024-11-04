Road blocked in east Charlotte after crash involving pedestrian

CHARLOTTE — Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte was blocked after a crash Monday morning.

Channel 9 went to the intersection of Sharon Amity Road and Campbell Drive for the reported crash and saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers blocking the intersection in both directions.

Traffic Team 9 learned at least one person was hurt in the crash. MEDIC said one victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if police are looking for any drivers in connection with the crash.

We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: CMPD investigating after deadly shooting in Uptown Charlotte)

CMPD investigating after deadly shooting in Uptown Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group