Road closed due to deadly crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fatal collision caused road closures in south Charlotte Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Tyvola Road near Old Pineville Road.

MEDIC said two people died at the scene, and a third person was taken to an area hospital with serious minor injuries.

According to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, all lanes of Tyvola Road near Old Pineville Road will remain closed for several hours.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

