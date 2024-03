CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash with a MEDIC truck in north Charlotte early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Cindy Lane.

MEDIC said both people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

