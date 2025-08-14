Road closed due to downed tree in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Wendover Road is closed near Providence Road due to a massive tree that fell in the middle of the roadway Thursday morning.

Recent persistent rains have caused multiple trees to fall in the area.

The tree came crashing down around 3:15 a.m. It is blocking the entire roadway near Cotswold.

Barricades have been put up to block off a portion of the road.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route while crews work to clear the tree.

