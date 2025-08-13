Storms cause power outages in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Early morning storms downed trees and caused outages in southeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Duke Energy, 2,584 people were without power around Cotswold at 3:45 a.m.

Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Monroe Road and North Wendover Road.

A massive tree fell nearby, blocking Craig Avenue at Lomax Avenue north of Sharon Amity.

Crews are working to clear fallen trees and branches from the roadways and restore any remaining power outages in the area.

