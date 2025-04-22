Road closure expected in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — If you are driving through downtown Concord this week, be prepared for closures.

Starting Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will be closing Cabarrus Avenue W. over Irish Buffalo Creek.

During the closure, crews will be making repairs to the deck of the small bridge near the roundabout, not the Allen T. Small Bridge.

Crews are expected to complete the process by May 2.

