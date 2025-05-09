Road closures begin for Matthews’ Summerfest

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The 17th annual Summerfest returns this weekend to downtown Matthews in Stumptown Park.

Stay updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

Road closures started Friday morning along Trade Street between John and McDowell streets.

The closure will start at 3:30 p.m. Friday and extend to Main Street.

Drivers can use Ames Street to Main Street and back to Trade Street as an alternate route.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by midnight Sunday.

VIDEO: Semi-trailer carrying chicken parts catches fire in Matthews

Semi-trailer carrying chicken parts catches fire in Matthews

©2025 Cox Media Group