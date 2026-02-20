Road rage leads to deadly shooting in Food Lion parking lot

CHARLOTTE — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed someone Thursday afternoon in a grocery store parking lot on The Plaza in east Charlotte in an act of road rage.

James Rothwell is being held on no bond after police say he shot and killed Sean Mason.

Court documents say Rothwell and Mason both pulled into the Food Lion after encountering each other on the road.

The affidavit says Rothwell told police that Mason pulled up next to him and said, “What’s up now, fat boy,” while making a move with his shoulder.

Police say Rothwell claims he shot Mason because he thought he had a gun.

Mason then got in his car and crashed before dying.

