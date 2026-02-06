Road repairs due to water main break shut down Highway 74 in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has shut down all five lanes of Highway 74 in Wingate due to a water main break Friday.

According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office the closure will affect the area near Main Street. The road will remain closed from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The water main break was first reported Thursday evening. While the break has been repaired, it caused extensive damage beneath the roadway.

Drivers are advised to use the Highway 74 Bypass as a detour. Officials are urging residents to plan ahead and expect delays during the closure.

