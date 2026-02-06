Crews respond to water main break in Wingate

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A water main break has been reported at the intersection of Highway 74 and College Street in Wingate.

Town staff and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are on scene working to repair the damage.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, as road closures are possible for several hours and could extend into the morning.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and use caution in the area.

