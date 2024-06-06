Roads closed in Uptown for Taste of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A big event is returning to Uptown Charlotte - over 25,000 people are expected to take to the streets this weekend for Taste of Charlotte.

The event starts Friday but road closures are already going up on Thursday.

Here’s what’s closed: S. Tryon Street from Trade Street down to Brooklyn Village Avenue, the cross streets at 3rd Street, 4th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Levine Avenue of the Arts; and a section of 1st Street between Church and College.

To get around it, use Mint or Graham streets, or go down Brevard or College streets.

The roads will reopen by 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Get more details on Taste of Charlotte at this link.

(WATCH: Videos show street takeovers, fireworks in Uptown Charlotte, NoDa)

Videos show street takeovers, fireworks in Uptown Charlotte, NoDa





©2024 Cox Media Group