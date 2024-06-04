Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s largest food festival returns to Uptown this weekend.

Taste of Charlotte, a three-day festival featuring Charlotte-area restaurants offering samples, along with a mix of family entertainment, shopping, live music, and activities for kids, is scheduled to take place on Tryon Street from Friday through Sunday.

Admission to the festival is free. Festivalgoers can purchase coins for restaurant samples, drinks, and activities.

Festival hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The festival will be held on Tryon Street from Trade Street to Brooklyn Village Avenue.

To see a festival map, click here. For more information on the event, go to tasteofcharlotte.com.

