Showers, storms could threaten Lovin’ Life Music Festival

CHARLOTTE — The risk for showers and storms will increase in Charlotte as we approach the weekend and could impact events like the Lovin’ Life Music Festival and the Kendrick Lamar concert at Bank of America Stadium.

Friday’s storm chance is isolated with a pop-up shower or storms possible during the afternoon and evening out ahead of a cold front. Fortunately, the day will not be a washout.

The best chance for scattered showers and storms across the area will be Saturday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be the primary risk with any storms that pass by. However, there’s also a low risk for a strong to severe storm, with damaging wind gusts being the biggest concern.

A shower or two could linger early Sunday before the system fully clears our area.

If you plan to be outside this weekend, especially Saturday, you’ll want to keep a rain jacket or poncho close by.

Along with the storm threat, temperatures stay summer-like as we start the weekend with highs on Friday and Saturday in the 80s. We’ll dip back into the 70s on Sunday behind the cold front.

