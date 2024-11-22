Rock Hill man accused of killing his own mother could face death penalty

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man from Rock Hill who is accused of murdering his own mother in April and then carjacking a woman in Huntersville was finally brought to a courtroom to face a murder charge on Friday.

Shawn Love is facing several charges in addition to the murder of his mother, a woman people say was loved by so many.

“We were all devastated, it was a terrible day. The whole community was just distraught,” said Melody Campanelli, a neighbor to Carol Love.

Campanelli says Carol, a retired Rock Hill city employee, was kind and very well known.

“She was a wonderful neighbor, she would always throw her hand up when she’d see me out working. She was a pillar in the community, not just this community, but Rock Hill as well,” Campanelli said.

It all happened on April 13 in a house on Brunswick Drive. Officers went to the home and found the 61-year-old woman dead from being stabbed.

In court on Friday, detectives said Carol’s son, Shawn, was the only other person at the house.

“After stabbing his mother, Shawn packed several bags, stepped over her body in the stairwell and fled the scene in Carol’s vehicle,” said Det. Tayler Englert with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Huntersville police said hours after the stabbing in Rock Hill, Shawn attacked a woman with a knife at a QuikTrip gas station on Statesville Road and then tried to steal her car.

On Friday, officers brought Shawn back to South Carolina from Mecklenburg County to face that murder charge. He was fairly quiet in the courtroom and listened as a judge said she couldn’t release him.

“Mr. Love, I will have to deny your bonds. I don’t have the ability to set a bond for murder,” the judge said.

But while Love awaits his trial, detectives have not said what motivated this crime.

If convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

(VIDEO: Man sentenced for deadly shooting during drug deal in Rock Hill)

Man sentenced for deadly shooting during drug deal in Rock Hill

©2024 Cox Media Group