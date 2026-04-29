Rock Hill moves to sell portion of former Panthers site to mystery buyer

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of the Rock Hill site formerly targeted for the Carolina Panthers headquarters and training center may soon get new life.

The Rock Hill City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to sell a 50-acre portion of the property to a development project now described with the code name Project Palmetto Stone.

The company behind Project Palmetto Stone is confidential and has agreed to purchase the 50-acre portion, Rock Hill City Council records show.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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