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Rock Hill moves to sell portion of former Panthers site to mystery buyer

By Charlotte Business Journal
The failed Carolina Panthers headquarters was torn down to make way for a new development on the site. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of the Rock Hill site formerly targeted for the Carolina Panthers headquarters and training center may soon get new life.

ALSO READ: City leaders aim to rezone site of failed Panthers headquarters

The Rock Hill City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to sell a 50-acre portion of the property to a development project now described with the code name Project Palmetto Stone.

The company behind Project Palmetto Stone is confidential and has agreed to purchase the 50-acre portion, Rock Hill City Council records show.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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