City leaders aim to rezone site of failed Panthers headquarters

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill wants to rezone the site of the failed Panthers headquarters.

The planning commission will be holding a meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal.

According to the Herald, different pieces of the 245-acre property off Interstate 77 have different zonings.

So the city wants everything zoned the same to attract a buyer.

City leaders said they are looking for a company to build a headquarters or manufacturing facility on the property.

The final lawsuit related to the failed practice facility ended earlier this month.

York County announced it would no longer pursue its breach of contract suit against the city of Rock Hill.

The suit was filed by the county in 2022 and accused the city of failing to issue the required bonds, causing the development project to collapse, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars.

VIDEO: Demolition begins on unfinished Panthers facility in Rock Hill

