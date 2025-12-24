Rock Hill NICU staff gifts holiday joy to families amid challenging times

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Christmas Eve, NICU staff at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill celebrated the holiday by dressing newborns in festive outfits, spreading joy to families during a challenging time.

The decorated NICU was filled with holiday spirit as registered nurses Ashely Barron and Amanda Hewitt prepared tiny gifts and outfits for their patients.

They say dressing up the babies helps restore a sense of normalcy for parents and allows them to celebrate key milestones even amid uncertainty.

The Level III NICU at Piedmont Medical Center provides advanced treatments for sick babies and those born as early as 26 weeks.

