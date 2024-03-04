Rock Hill nonprofit offers educational program to address food deserts

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As part of Channel 9′s Carolinas Get Real initiative, we’re addressing food insecurity.
It’s a major problem in the United States, but a lot of people don’t know what the term means. Some don’t even realize that they live in food deserts.
“We could be on a main street that has all the fast food restaurants and you’re like, this is not a food insecure neighborhood,” said Crystal Kearse Nazeer, the CEO of Victory Gardens International. “No, it’s a food mirage because it looks like it has a lot of nutritious and great food, but that food is still processed. It’s still high-calorie intake.”
>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Tina Terry explains how the nonprofit is working to change that by reaching out to our youth.
(WATCH BELOW: Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert)
