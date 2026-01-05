Rock Hill Planning Commission to consider rezoning for new hospitality project

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Hitesh Patel, the leader of Primo Investments, has requested a rezoning of a 13.2-acre site on Riverchase Boulevard in Rock Hill for a two-phase hospitality project.

The site will accommodate two new hotels totaling 237 rooms, with the first phase including a 121-room hotel and the second phase including a 116-room hotel.

The rezoning request will be considered by the Rock Hill Planning Commission.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

©2026 Cox Media Group