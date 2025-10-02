Police investigate domestic incident at Rock Hill high school

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is assisting with a domestic investigation that affected South Pointe High School on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., officers were informed that an adult staff member at the school was involved in a domestic incident that originated in a different area.

Due to the nature of the incident, additional Rock Hill officers and Allied Security personnel were sent to South Pointe High School as a precaution.

The school went into a ‘secure’ status while the investigation continued to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Police confirmed that at no time did the investigation indicate a threat to the school campus.

