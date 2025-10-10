Rock Hill police investigate shooting at Galleria Mall; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at the Galleria Mall.

One person was shot but it’s unclear if it happened inside our outside of the mall, officials told Channel 9.

The shooter is in custody and there is no threat to the public, police said in a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m.

There will be an increased police presence there as the investigation continues.

The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Galleria Mall. The shooter is in... Posted by Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department on Friday, October 10, 2025

Channel 9 Skyzoom flew to the mall where there was not an overwhelming amount of law enforcement. We also could see people going in and out of the mall.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.