Rockingham County race hangs on two votes with more ballots still to count

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two votes separate Rockingham County, Sheriff Sam Page, and Senate Leader Phil Berger, but the result could change over the next 10 days.

The state board of elections says there are still ballots left to count, including provisional votes, mail ballots that require a fix, like a missing signature, and military and overseas ballots that were postmarked by election day.

After all of these votes are counted, there will likely be a machine recount followed by a second hand-to-eye recount.

It’s also possible that certain ballots will be challenged through litigation.

